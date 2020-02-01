JUSTO CHAVANA ROCKPORT - Justo Raul Chavana, age 69, of Rockport Texas went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his death in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Chavana family would like to honor their son at a memorial service with ministry and military Honors provided by the (VFW) Veterans of Foreign Wars. A balloon release will be held immediately after service. Date: Saturday, February 8, 2020, Time: 10 AM, Place: New Beginnings, 301 Alcoa Dr., Port Lavaca, TX 77979. Family and friends are invited to the memorial Celebration of Life for Justo. We would like to invite everyone to join us with a "Goodbye" balloon release after the service. Justo was born in Falfurrias Texas to Adan and Bertha Chavana on November 5, 1950. After graduating from Calhoun High School in his home town of Port Lavaca, Justo served in the Marine Corps in Vietnam. Upon returning, Justo came to the Lord, birthing Jordan Ministry in the early 1980's spreading the gospel to over 65 countries and building churches in Mexico. Justo is survived by his wife Laura, daughter Jaymie and Abbye (Kyle Cox), son Jarrod (Michelle); parents Bertha and Adan Chavana; his brothers, Larry (Jessica), Dennis (Theresa Smith), Alonzo (Karen), Danny (Melissa),Sisters Bertha aka Bidi (Bo), and Laurie (Raul). He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jenna, Erica, Lindsey, Camille, Caleb, Aaron( Christi),Brian, Rachel, and three great-grand children Bryan, Addi, and Meckenzie. Two days after Justo's passing he was also joined in heaven by his great-grand niece Anabel Christine Villarreal. The Chavana family would like to say thank you to all the medical team at Doctors Regional and Angel Bright Hospice of Corpus Christi, and the 2 gentlemen who came to anoint Justo. Thank you to all family, ministers and friends who went beyond to help assist in any manner with all the prayers, and visitations. You have touched our hearts forever. Special thanks to Christa Springer for 24/7 care providing in illness and appointments as well as caring for Justo's beloved dogs, Chica and Jordan. Also special thanks to his trusted employee Luis for his visits and 24/7 homestead care, and also Gracie his accountant for keeping Jordan ministry running smoothly. Honorary Pallbearers are his brothers: Larry, Dennis, Alonzo, Danny; including his military comrades: Baby Joe Sandoval, Rene Torres, Noe Torres, Joe Orneles. Donations will be designated to Justo's last planned Christmas trip to donate to the poor children living in Mexico.
