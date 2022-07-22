Juventina G. “Tina” Garza
VICTORIA — Our precious mother, Juventina G. “Tina” Garza, began her journey to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, July 15, 2022. She was born January 25, 1931 in Carbonera Moctezuma SLP, Mexico to Jose and Aurelia Garcia.
Tina was a devoted wife, loving mother, caring grandmother and true friend to many. She enjoyed her Bible study, was an amazing seamstress and loved gardening.
Tina met and married, Rolando Garza, Sr., the love of her life and they celebrated 65 years of marriage and their union was blessed with their children; sons, Mariano Garza and Rolando Garza, Jr.; daughters, Delma Pena, Mary “Delia” Garza and Diana Salazar (Lou); daughter-in-law, Trine Garcia; brothers, Heriberto Garcia and Felix Garcia; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister; four brothers; son, Jose Guadalupe Garcia; and son-in-law, Marcelo Pena, Jr.
We will miss her but we take comfort in knowing that she is resting with our Father in eternal peace.
“And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.” John 14:3.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 3-5PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with rosary beginning at 5PM. Funeral mass will be held Monday, July 25, 2022 at 9AM at Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church, with interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Cristian Garza, Eric Salazar, Sean Cruz, Joshua Moya, Nikko Vallejo, Matthew Vallejo, Luke Garcia and Gavin Castellano. Honorary pallbearers will be River Ramirez, Marcus Cruz and Xavier Castellano.
