JYRELDEAN M. KING VICTORIA - Jeri Kruse King, born in August of 1942 to the late Kennie, Sr. and Alma Kruse, peacefully went to be with our Lord on January 28, 2019. On March 3, 1961 she married her sweetheart of 57 years, Evart King, and raised four children together. She had a deep love for children, life and everyone she met. Her beautiful smile and personality were a blessing to many, as she never met a stranger. She spent years caring for other's children as her own and enjoyed sewing, crafting and traveling. She loved to visit family up north and one of her favorite places, Branson, MO. Her love for God was demonstrated as she dedicated her time at church teaching bible school, Sunday school and singing in the choir. She put her faith and trust in the Lord, and with him by her side, she battled cancer over 15 years and celebrated a new birthday with her 1st stem cell transplant in October of 2007. We give praise and thanks to God for the time we had on this Earth with our precious wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma. Jeri is preceded in death by her parents; Brother-in-Law, Edward "Eddie" Matula, Sr; and nephew, Michael Matula. She is survived by her husband; sons, Clifford W. (Terri) King; Bryan K. (Nikki) King, Chad E. (Marcy) King; daughter, Kim K. (Roger) Kurtz; grandchildren, Shannon (Cliff) Ferree, Kellie King, Cody King, Brooke King, Kaylan King, Cora King, Sophia King, B.R. King, Whitney Kurtz, Wyatt Kurtz; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Waylon and baby to be Ferree, Remi, Roman and Romeo Yniquez; sister, Jeanette Matula; brother, Kennie "Bubba" Kruse, Jr; and numerous nephews and nieces. Visitation will be Thursday, January 31, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, Texas. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Grace Funeral Home with Brother Gary Bowman officiating. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

