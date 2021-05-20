Kadence Priour
VICTORIA — Kadence Anali Priour passed away on May 11, 2021 at the young age of 16. Kadence was born on March 18, 2005 in Victoria to Brenton Priour and Miranda Gallegos. Kadence, also known as “KD”, had a smile that could light up the darkest corner of the darkest room on the darkest day; and a laugh that was unforgettable. She will always be remembered as a dedicated friend and family member, who had a passion for helping others. She never hesitated to give advice or just listen to whoever needed it. She was an incredible daughter, and an amazing big sister. She loved to cook and make people happy. She was one of a kind, so full of life; sweet, kind, strong minded, resilient, outgoing, silly, loving and her charisma always stood out. She will be missed and remembered by her mother, Miranda Gallegos, father, Brenton Priour, sisters; Faith Saleh, Hailey Saleh, Gigi Priour, Jael Priour, brother, Jameson Hodge, grandparents, Judy and Howard Ross, grandfather Adam Gonzalez as well as four uncles and one aunt. Kadence is preceded in death by her grandparents, Karen and Edward Gallegos, great-grandparents, Irene and Lucio Gallegos and great-aunt, Gloria Hart. There will be a visitation at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 4pm - 8pm. On Saturday from 9am-10am will be a continued visitation with the funeral service beginning at 10am. After the service, another continued visitation will take place with a burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 1pm. Honoring Kadence as pallbearers are, Ryan Gallegos, Cody Harvell, Patrick Cooper, Treyvone Martinez, Demarcus Jones, Cyrus Camacho, Jordan Gallegos, Wade Gallegos, Justin Gallegos, Nathaniel Perez, Joe Harvell, Buddy De Los Santos, Max Robles, Matthew Robles, and Ramon Marroquin. We all loved her and like the saying holds true “The good die young”. We love you Kadence and you will always be in our hearts.
