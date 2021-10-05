Karen Aletha Mattox
QUITMAN — Karen Mattox, of Quitman, Texas passed away at home September 27, 2021, at the age of 77 after a lengthy illness.
Karen Aletha Anderson Mattox was born July 28, 1944 in Victoria, Texas to Charles Clarence Anderson and Margaret Aletha Johnston Anderson, the youngest of their five children. The Andersons were members of First Baptist Church of Victoria. She graduated from Victoria High School in 1962 then graduated from Victoria College.
In Heaven, she greets her parents, C.C. and Aletha Anderson; husband Hugh L. Mattox Sr. and first husband Charles William Dunham II; siblings, James Mowray Anderson, Charlene West, David Anderson, Judy Sawyer, and Bob Anderson; and nephew, Johnny Anderson.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Charles William Dunham III (Pattie) of Quitman, and Christopher Allen Mattox (Jamie) of Quitman; nieces and nephews, Margaret Turrentine, Dean West, Mary Mattox, Monica Sowell, Mickey Morton, Melinda Massey, David Sawyer, Dianne Stevens, Buck Anderson, Clancey Anderson, Danny Anderson; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends.
Karen was laid to rest Saturday, October 2, 2021 in Quitman City Cemetery, Quitman, Texas.
