Karen E. Logan Fleeman
BLOOMINGTON — Karen E. Logan Fleeman lost her life on Saturday, July 1, 2023, following a tragic motor vehicle accident in Port O’Connor, where she was doing what she loved most, being with her family making memories that will always be treasured. She was born July 15, 1960 in San Benito, TX to Asa Elsworth and Marilyn Elizabeth Meyer Logan. Karen worked for Oilpatch Rental Services, Inc. as a Human Resource Lead and was a member of Faith Family Church.
Karen was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as “MeeMaw”.
MeeMaw attended all of her grandchildren’s many activities and there were numerous. She became quite the photographer during all these events. She beamed with pride at all their accomplishments. You could see it in her beautiful smile and hear it in her voice as she lovingly told them “I love you, sweetheart.”
Karen was an amazing aunt to many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was known as “Mama Karen” to many of her children’s closest friends over the years. Everyone was welcome in their home. She shared her love with everyone.
Karen loved her parents so much and carried on their legacy in her family by sharing words of wisdom from “Pops”. Karen was a wonderful true friend to many. She was generous, kind, loving and self-less. Her life was a living example of this scripture: Ephesians 4:32 - “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Terrell “Terry” Lee Fleeman; daughters, Tiffany Finley (Jeff), Meagan Fleeman, and Taryn Flores (Nick); sister, Kay Yaws (David); brothers, Scott Logan (Brigitte) and Bryan Logan (Shannon); brother-in-law, Larry Fleeman (Lori); grandchildren, Jason Clemons Jr. (Macee), Kayden Clemons, Levi and Lexi Finley, Ivan, Brodie, Laryn, and Larsyn Flores; one great-grandchild coming January 2024; and nieces and nephews, Stacey Cheuvront (Jevon), Stephanie Pekar (Tyler), Victoria Johnson (Joshua), Lindsey Sklar, AJ Logan (Marcey), Kyle Logan (Tracy), Allison Richter (Reagan), and Amber Logan.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 9 - 10 a.m. at Faith Family Church followed by a Celebration of Karen’s life beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Crescent Valley Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Donald McAfee, Tommy Matchett, Ronnie Pletcher, Ryan Pletcher, Cody Robles, and Carlos Castro. Honorary pallbearers are Jason Clemons, David Yaws, Dwayne Smith, and Everett “Buddy” George.
