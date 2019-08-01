KAREN JANAK SHINER - Karen Janak, 66, passed away July 25, 2019 in a car accident in Missouri. She was born June 18, 1953 to the late Erwin and Anita (Haas) Fojt. Survivors are her husband of 45 years, Gerard Janak of Shiner; daughters, Monica Haug (Travis), Rachel Caka (Brandon) and Meghan Janak (Russell); son, Adam Janak (Brooke); 8 grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Etlinger (Joe) and Beverly Krejci (Chris); brothers, John Fojt and Wayne Fojt; mother-in-law, Rita Janak. Preceded in death by her parents, Erwin Fojt and Anita Fojt Novosad; father-in-law, Leo Janak. Visitation 12 noon to 4 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home. Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Byran Heyer officiating. Private family burial to follow at St. Ludmila Catholic Cemetery at Wied. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Hospital (stjude.org/) or Shiner Public Library. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Commented
- Speaker should practice what she preaches (4)
- Boutique Air schedules affected by new Dallas flight (3)
- “Send her back!” What are your thoughts on the crowd’s chant at a recent MAGA rally? (5)
- VISD proposes reducing taxes, raising teacher salaries (3)
- Former Calhoun Port board member takes plea deal for felony theft (3)
- Attorney: Hunger-striking immigrants forced to hydrate (2)
- Victoria County auditor, treasurer reveal they rubber-stamped Harvey recovery spending (2)
- Renewal brings new in The Dirt (1)
- July 20, 1969: A great day for America (1)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.