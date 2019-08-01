KAREN JANAK SHINER - Karen Janak, 66, passed away July 25, 2019 in a car accident in Missouri. She was born June 18, 1953 to the late Erwin and Anita (Haas) Fojt. Survivors are her husband of 45 years, Gerard Janak of Shiner; daughters, Monica Haug (Travis), Rachel Caka (Brandon) and Meghan Janak (Russell); son, Adam Janak (Brooke); 8 grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Etlinger (Joe) and Beverly Krejci (Chris); brothers, John Fojt and Wayne Fojt; mother-in-law, Rita Janak. Preceded in death by her parents, Erwin Fojt and Anita Fojt Novosad; father-in-law, Leo Janak. Visitation 12 noon to 4 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home. Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Byran Heyer officiating. Private family burial to follow at St. Ludmila Catholic Cemetery at Wied. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Hospital (stjude.org/) or Shiner Public Library. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.