KAREN KEEFE DOOLEY
FREDERICKSBURG — Karen Keefe Dooley passed away January 13, 2021 at Windcrest Care Center in Fredericksburg, TX. She was born in Bloomington, TX, in the home of her grandparents, Joseph E. and Blanch Stoner Warburton, the fifth of seven children. Her parents, John Michael Keefe and Margaret Ida Warburton Keefe gave her the name Margaret Rose at birth.
She married John Dooley of Fredericksburg on October 8, 1977 and they enjoyed 41 years together until his death on December 18, 2018.
She attended Nazareth Academy through her sophomore year and then transferred to and graduated from Our Lady of the Lake High School in San Antonio at age 17. Karen felt an early calling to religious life and professed her temporary vows in the Order of the Sisters of Divine Providence and became Sister Mary Karen Keefe in 1950.
Her education was extensive. She completed a Bachelor of Science Degree at Our Lady of the Lake College, now University, and began teaching in Catholic elementary schools. Recognizing her keen intellect and caring nature, her Mother Superior chose Karen to study at St. Louis University in the field of psychology. Karen earned both a Master’s Degree and a PhD in Clinical Psychology. She was recognized for her research and scholarly writings and was regularly invited to present her work at psychology conferences.
Karen’s career in education and psychology spanned some 50+ years. When she completed her studies, she taught psychology at Our Lady of the Lake University for many years. At age 42, Karen decided she no longer had a calling to religious life but continued teaching at Our Lady of the Lake University.
Three years later, her life took an unexpected turn. She met John Dooley, a five and dime store owner and community leader in Fredericksburg, who was raising 5 children, aged 13-23, after his wife, Veda Mae Dooley, passed away. The meeting was orchestrated by mutual friends who thought these two really needed to get together. Following a whirlwind courtship of six months, they were married in St Denis Church, on the O’Connor Ranch in Refugio County, TX. Karen joined his lively family in Fredericksburg.
Despite her busy career, John always came first with Karen. She doted on him and took pride in caring for him even as her Alzheimer’s disease began to take its toll. She helped raise the last two of John’s children and became a friend to his adult children.
Karen also had a special bond with her daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, affectionately calling herself and this group the Dooley “out- laws”. Karen felt especially blessed to have eight wonderful grandchildren, with whom she loved sharing books and teaching them about nature when they were young. She was proud of their accomplishments as they grew up. She set a wonderful example of love, caring and service to others.
Karen and John also shared a love of dogs from the 2 Dachshunds that came with her to Fredericksburg, the Schnauzers with puppies, and finally the many rescue dogs from the City of Fredericksburg Animal Shelter. She even took in other dogs (and a few cats) needing a home when elderly friends could no longer care for them. Just like people she cared for, she could never say no to a dog in need. She was a familiar sight walking up to 4 dogs at a time in her neighborhood. (She said they were walking her.)
Karen continued to work full time while managing the Dooley household, first as the FISD school psychologist, and then enjoying a long career at Schreiner University in Kerrville. During her 18 years at Schreiner, she directed a support program for Learning Disabled Students, taught psychology and served as Department chair in Arts and Sciences. She was also honored with the Schreiner Award for Teaching Excellence. She touched the lives of many students at Schreiner as their teacher and mentor. She retired in 2000 and was bestowed the title of Professor Emeritus in 2005.
In retirement, Karen devoted countless hours to volunteering at St. Mary’s Church in Fredericksburg where she served as sacristan, lector, religious education teacher, and Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults teacher and leader. She regularly attended daily Mass and stayed each morning to help wherever she was needed.
She is survived by her 5 stepchildren and their spouses, 8 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her sister Mary Ann Keefe Eichholz of San Antonio, and brother Francis Victor Keefe and wife Sharon of Victoria, and many nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband John Dooley, parents John Michael and Margaret Warburton Keefe, 2 sisters, Elizabeth “Libby” Keefe Cole and Sister Kathryn Keefe, two brothers, William Joseph Keefe and John Michael Keefe, Jr.
Karen leaves a legacy of selfless work for others and devotion to God, her extended family and many treasured friends.
As per Karen’s wishes, her body will be cremated and ashes interred in a private family service at St.Mary’s Cemetery Mausoleum in Fredericksburg, TX. To keep everyone safe during this pandemic, a mass and memorial service will be postponed to a later date.
Memorials in Karen’s honor may be made to St. Mary’s Church in Fredericks, Hospice of South TX, or the charity of one’s choice.
