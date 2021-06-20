Karen Rose Clark
Karen Rose Clark
VICTORIA — Karen R. Clark passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the age of 75. She was born October 6, 1945 to the late Quincey E. and Julia Rosabelle Harris Sloan in Ponca City, OK.
She leaves to mourn her daughters Leah Petty, Cindy Sherrod, and Krystal Clark; her brother Carol Sloan; and grandchildren Johnathon Petty, Brittney Petty, Tesia Brzozowske, Isaac Brzozowske, Christian Threet and Chandler Threet; and 1 great grandchild Kash Dromgoole.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Dave Clark, her brothers Lyndel Sloan, James Sloan, and Frank Sloan; and her sister Louise Sloan.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 U.S. Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. A graveside service will follow beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory please visit gracefuneralhome.net.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.