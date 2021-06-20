Karen Rose Clark
VICTORIA — Karen R. Clark passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the age of 75. She was born October 6, 1945 to the late Quincey E. and Julia Rosabelle Harris Sloan in Ponca City, OK.
She leaves to mourn her daughters Leah Petty, Cindy Sherrod, and Krystal Clark; her brother Carol Sloan; and grandchildren Johnathon Petty, Brittney Petty, Tesia Brzozowske, Isaac Brzozowske, Christian Threet and Chandler Threet; and 1 great grandchild Kash Dromgoole.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Dave Clark, her brothers Lyndel Sloan, James Sloan, and Frank Sloan; and her sister Louise Sloan.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 U.S. Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. A graveside service will follow beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
