SEADRIFT — Karen Steger Helms, 77 of Seadrift, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2023 from a short bout with cancer. She was born on December 4, 1945, in Victoria. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donnie; daughter, Derinda Fales (Tom); brother, James “Buzz” Steger (Debbie); and grandsons, Christopher Fales and Hunter Fales (Chandler). Her grandsons were her pride and joy. She and Donnie rarely missed any of their sporting events or activities over the years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Dean Steger and Elsie Wilson Steger.
She graduated from Calhoun High School in 1964 and married the love of her life shortly thereafter. She lived a dedicated and selfless life of service for her loved ones. Especially for Donnie, she was always helping him any way she could.
In her later years, she enjoyed her YMCA classes, and frequent trips to HEB and Walmart in Port Lavaca to pick up a few things, but mostly for the chance for a quick visit with her many friends and acquaintances she might see in the store isles. She also looked forward to monthly lunches with a group of friends from high school. They referred to their group as the Golden Girls. They would reminisce about old times and catch up on each other’s kids, grandkids, and even gossip a little. For those who knew her, knew of her fondness for sweets, especially ice cream and cake. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 5-7pm at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 10am at First United Methodist Church in Seadrift, with burial following at Seadrift Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Brad Weaver, Michael Boudreaux, Rusty Helms, Danny Gomes, Buzzy Wilson and Bo Hubbell. Honorary Pallbearers are The “Golden Girls”.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Seadrift or Hospice of South Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com
