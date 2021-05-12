Karen Sue Doss Piland
WOODSBORO — Karen Sue Doss Piland, 70, passed away May 9, 2021 at home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born April 6, 1951 to Philip and Ida Doss in Corpus Christi TX. She graduated from Tuloso- Midway High School in 1969. After graduation she attended Texas State formerly Southwest Texas University in San Marcos, graduating with a degree in Education. She began her teaching career in 1973 in Devine Tx. In 1977, she came to Woodsboro ISD and taught there until her retirement in 2018. She is proceeded in death by her parents and her brother Kenneth Day Doss. She is survived by her children Kristie (Ray) Martinez, Stacey (Anna) Piland and Rodney (Maria) Mattingly and her precious grandchildren, whom she loved more than anything. Services will be Saturday May 15, 2021 at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church in Woodsboro. Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Tx. 78377 (361)526-4334
