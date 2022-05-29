Karl Gene Joyner
CUERO — Karl Gene Joyner, 83, died peacefully on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his home. He was born September 29, 1938 in North Carolina to Rufus Allen Joyner and Leafy Mae Hartley Joyner. Soon after graduating from high school, Gene moved to Texas where he began working in the printing industry. He was later drafted at the beginning of the Vietnam War and served two years in the United States Army, where he was awarded the Medal of Good Conduct. Gene was a loving husband, son, brother, father, Papa and U.S. Soldier. He enjoyed waterskiing, motorcycles and jet skiing with his grandchildren. He is survived by the love of his life, Yvonne Joyner of fifty years; children, Kimberly “Kim” Joyner, Karl (Ruth) Joyner, Melissa “Missy” (Mark) Martelli; brother, Donald (Linda) Joyner; grandchildren, Tonya (Jay) Cross-Casado, Brianna Ward, Carlie Martelli and Mikayla Martelli (fiancé, Jake Gottlob); great-grandchildren, Maryanda, Aleighna, Elizabeth and Noah Cross-Casado; many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Bella. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Howard Joyner, Randall Joyner, Charles Joyner, Joyce Watts, Dorothy Cieliesz and Mary Pierce. In his final days Gene was surrounded by family. He was cared for and kept comfortable by his niece, Sherry Chapman. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 1:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 2:00 PM with Mike Burgess officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
