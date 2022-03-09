Kasper Chester Lyssy
VICTORIA — Kasper Chester Lyssy, 89 of Victoria, passed away peacefully at home on March 3, 2022 with his loving daughters by his side. Chester was born September 1, 1932 in Sample, Texas to Kasper Anton and Pauline Pawlik Lyssy. Chester worked for Goad Boles Motors, Goad Motor Co. and Wilkinson Pontiac GMC as Parts Manager for over 50 years. During that time many of his loyal customers became lifelong friends. Chester was well known for the pranks he would play on coworkers and family. Chester was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. Later in life he became a member of Our Lady of Lourdes where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Holy Name Society. Chester was a Market Lamb Superintendent for the Victoria Livestock Show for over 30 years and was a lamb project leader for 4-H. He enjoyed helping his children with their 4-H and FFA projects, cars, hunting, traveling, raising cattle and shredding the pasture with his tractor. He loved to repair things and there was nothing he could not fix. Over the years, Chester and wife Ora traveled to many exciting places all over the world. He loved the all you can eat buffets on cruises! After his wife Ora passed away, he continued enjoying traveling with his second wife, Doris, whom he was married to for ten years.
He is survived by his daughters, Katherine Lyssy Bancuch, Connie Kaiser (Robert) and Loretta Stockbauer (Jerry); sister-in-law, Carolyn Matthews; grandchildren, Brandon Bancuch (Erica), Brittney Ruddick (Tyson), Kelly Kaiser, Clifton Kaiser (Kristin), Ashley Stockbauer (Travis Bigham), and Garrett Stockbauer (Camryn); great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Kora Ruddick, Westin Lee Kaiser, Olivia Stockbauer and Baby Boy Stockbauer due in May; and his beloved cats, Kenzie and Rollie.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 47 years, Ora Frances Krause Lyssy; son, Chester Paul Lyssy; second wife Doris Eichman Lyssy; parents; and siblings, Louis, Albina, Conrad, Cecilia, Margaret, Anna, Mary, Edmund and Daniel.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church officiated by Father Kristopher Fuchs. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Bancuch, Tyson Ruddick, Clifton Kaiser, Garrett Stockbauer, James Matthews, and Travis Bigham.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Stockbauer, Robert Kaiser, and George Kana, Mark Cole and Travis Cole.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Altar Society or Hospice of South Texas.
The Family of Mr. “C” wishes to express their sincere gratitude to his wonderful caregivers from Molly’s Helping Hands: Janice, Liz, Lisa, Ashley and Nina. They were by his side attending to his every need when his daughters could not and the family will be forever grateful for their love and support.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- My analysis of the SOTU and primary (10)
- Letter: Observations and opinions on current topics (5)
- Sexton defeats Ives in Victoria County commissioner race (3)
- Mission Valley centenarian recalls growing up on hilltop (2)
- Armando Salazar, Sr. (1)
- F. WILLIAM "BILL" REICHERT (3)
- Herbert O. Mueller (1)
- Elizabeth Diane Drane (1)
- Blotter: Money, wallet stolen from senior citizen (1)
- Bible verse - Romans Rom.12:9-12; quote by Joyce Meyer (1)
- Letter: Oh, what a tangled web we weave (1)
- Roger Mejia (1)
- Texas children need Biden to work with GOP to extend child tax credit (1)
- Victoria's Special Livestock Show presents life test for competitor (1)
- Easley outpaces Schustereit in Victoria County clerk race (1)
- How badly will Dan Patrick’s ‘help’ hurt GOP mail-in voters? (1)
- Controlled burn in Victoria County (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.