Katherine Burns
SEADRIFT — Katherine Burns, 79, of Seadrift joined the Lord on Sunday, April 10, 2022, surrounded by her husband and daughter. She was born October 13, 1942 in Rockport to Roy Gray and Bonnie McClellen. She graduated from High School in Rockport in 1961 and later graduated from Business School. She married and had two children, Dana and Todd. Later, married Lynn Burn on October 2, 1994. Kathy gave herself to any community she resided in. In her early years, she worked with churches and was the founder of His Place. It was the first organization for residents to receive clothing donations. She later went on to support animal shelters and spay and neutering, and horse rescues. Kathy was an accomplished pianist and later learned to play the bass guitar. She spent many of
her Sunday’s blessing the churches with her piano playing.
She is survived by her loving husband, Lynn Burns; daughter, Dana Durham (Pat); grandchildren, Megan Smith (Matt), Paige Williams (Jake), Kati Hartmann (Cooper), Trinity Watson (Shae), Trinity Kelm, Tristin Kelm; 6 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Beth Love.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Todd Kelm; and siblings, Perry McClellen, Ruth Bennight, Florence Richards, and Jewel Clift.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Seadrift. Funeral services will be at the church on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. With Easter being Sunday, the family asks the ladies to dress in their Easter Sunday Best (hats, dresses, etc.).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Angie Murray County Animal Shelter Society, 12097 Hwy 225N, Crandall, GA 30711, www.murrayhumane.org
Words of comfort or special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
