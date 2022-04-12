Katherine Burns

Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then windy in the afternoon with overcast skies. High 82F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.