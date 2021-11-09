Katherine Carlee Dittrich Larkin
CORDELE — Katherine Carlee Dittrich Larkin, born October 16, 1923 in Cordele, Texas to William and Julia Beran Dittrich, entered in to Heaven on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the age of 98.
Katherine lived in and was very active in the Cordele Community for 84 years before moving into Edna. She was married to Floyd E. Larkin on December 28, 1944.
Katherine is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; her daughter, Katherine E. Larkin Billings and an infant son. She is also preceded in death by 4 brothers and 4 sisters.
Katherine is survived by her sons, Sam Larkin (Sue) and Thomas Larkin (Lisa), and son-in-law Wayne Billings; and grandchildren, Kevin Billings (Carrie), Chris Larkin (Diana), Jason Billings (Carrie), Wesley Larkin (Maddi), Will Larkin (Holly), Sarah Johnson (John), and James Larkin (Cameron). She is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren and special friend, Mary Olsovsky.
Pallbearers will be Katherine’s six grandsons, Kevin Billings, Jason Billings, Chris Larkin, Wesley Larkin, Will Larkin, and James Larkin.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna, Texas. Graveside service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna. Chaplain Roger Moon will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crown Hospice of Victoria, 1101 Salem Road, Victoria, Texas 77904.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Mary Olsovsky, Crown Hospice, and to Ganado Nursing and Rehabilitation for taking care of Carlee.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
