KATHERINE PETERING YOAKUM - Katherine Evelyn Petering,74, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born January 30, 1946 in Yoakum to Fred and Selma Huber Petering. She started school at Eastside and graduated from Yoakum High School. She went to night school at Victoria College studying accounting and computers. Her first job was at Yoakum National Bank and her last job was a substitute teacher, which was her fondest. She liked meeting students, teachers and principals. She was a active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and served on the church council. She and her mother loved spending the holiday with cousins and friends. She and her mother were the first to volunteer help when needed. She had a heart of gold and everyone who knew her knew that. Survivors: cousins. Preceded in death by: parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. Private funeral service on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 with Pastor Alsen Wenzel officiating. Burial Oak Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers: David Hanzelka, Chuck Hanzelka, Mayo Walker, Sam Walker, Larry Bartek and John Pesek. Memorial contributions may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
