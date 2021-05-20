Katherine Sauer
PORT LAVACA — Katherine Sauer entered into rest on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the age of 86. She was born October 5, 1934 to the late Louis and Lillian Walleck Schultz in Shiner, Texas.
Katherine resided in Calhoun County for over 67 years, and was a member of the Saints Cyril & Methodist Church in Shiner, TX. She had compassion and room in her heart for every person, and if you were lucky enough to enter her door you knew you wouldn’t leave hungry or un-hugged.
She is survived by her daughters Catherine G. Hillyard and husband Cliff, Karen Smith and husband Curtis, and Sharon Wilborn and husband Larry; her grandchildren Kenneth Haschke, Jr., Michelle Haschke (Moorman), Clinton Haschke, Stephanie Hawes, Jarrett Yendry, Jill Trevino, Laura Stewart, Ashley Smith, Greg Blank, Darren Blank, Cory Wilborn, Matthew Rike, Lucas Rike, Leslie Hillyard, Bobby Hillyard, and Micah Hillyard; as well as 39 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Katherine is preceded in death by her husband Marvin W. Sauer, her son Mark William Sauer, and grandchild Stephen Yendry.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX. A private entombment will be held for the family after the visitation. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
