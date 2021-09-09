Kathleen (Buzek)
Chovanetz
HALLETTSVILLE — Kathleen (Buzek) Chovanetz, 70, of Hallettsville, joined her heavenly family on Saturday, September 4th, 2021 (on her parent’s 71st wedding anniversary) at Methodist Hospital in Houston TX. She was born July 23, 1951, to Victor and Leona (Gerlich) Buzek in Hallettsville TX. She reunited with & married her high school sweetheart, Mike Chovanetz on October 27, 1990. After spending many years in the insurance business in Houston & Austin working for Great Southern Life Ins. Co and Columbia Universal Life Ins. Co, she moved back to Hallettsville and opened her own agency, serving her clients with honesty and compassion.
Kathleen’s helping & supporting others was her passion! She was a promoter of religious vocations & a great supporter of priests. She helped Churches and schools (both Sacred Heart and HISD), sitting on countless committees offering her advice, & taking on many fundraiser projects. She was a great supporter of the Houston Jr Commercial Steer Program and Hallettsville Jr Livestock Show. She was named Citizen of the Year for 2020 by the Chamber of Commerce.
Kathleen adored children & entertaining them. At Easter you could drive by & see a 6ft tall Easter bunny in her back yard along with many children of the community. On Halloween her front & back door was always wide open to everyone, not only for candy but also for hot dogs & refreshments.
Kathleen loved cooking for others, reading the newspaper and entertaining her friends and family in her beautiful home and yard. She cherished her grandson, Konnor, her siblings, nieces, nephews and her 5 cats, Miss Piggy, Callie, Timmy, Patches and Midnight. She cheered for the Astros, Brahmas and Indians. She played Bunco, Tarock & a mean game of 42. She was instrumental in keeping the Texas State Domino and Tarock tournaments going in Hallettsville for many years and was a Hall of Fame Inductee into the Texas State Domino Championship in 2008. Her duty to her community was evident by membership in Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club, Catholic Daughters, KJT Society, Ex Officio Advisor to the Sacred Heart School Advisory Council, Republican Women and numerous other organizations. She spent countless hours helping people with the prescription drug program, as well as medicare supplements.
Kathleen loved working for the Lord and was a force when there was a need! She was her family’s rock, a go to person for many, and will be greatly missed!
Kathleen is survived by: step-son Kevin (Tina) and Grandson Konnor of Fulshear TX; sisters, Betty (Harvey) Woytek, Janie (David) Wolf, Denise (Leslie) Pohl, Melissa (Ben) Leita all of Hallettsville TX and Genevieve (Jamie) Carroll of Victoria TX; brothers, David (Alva) Buzek, Joe (Diane) Buzek all of Hallettsville TX and Gary (Jodi) Buzek of Mansfield TX; brother-in- laws, Fred (Laverne) Chovanetz, James (Rida) Chovanetz of Hallettsville TX, Charles (Julie) Chovanetz of Richmond TX; sister-in-law Natalie (Jimmy) Brandt of Wallis TX and their many children and grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Becky Buzek, Lisa Washington, Jessica Woodring, Megan Grahmann, Allison Davis, Jeremy Buzek, Nick & Michael Pohl, Chelsea & Haley Carroll, Jordan Buzek, Taylor Stevenson, Morgan Hroch, Jason Carroll, Carrie McDonald, Jennifer Rowley, Ryan & Allison Wolf, Aaron Wolf (deceased); great nieces and nephews, Allysa & Dennis Washington, Lilly & Tyler Woodring, Myles & Carson Grahmann, Nolan & Joslyn Davis, Tyson & Taylor Wolf, Ashton & Trident Wolf, Jacob & Logan Wolf, Abby & Dylan Carroll and Grady Pick (with regret she will not meet Case Hroch due on Sept 13th).
Kathleen was preceded in death by; her husband Michael and parents.
The family would like to give a special thanks and appreciation to her many friends & community members who have helped in so many ways during this difficult time. A special thanks for the wonderful care at Lavaca Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Funeral Mass Service (All attendees must wear masks): 10 am, Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville, TX. Visitation: 4 pm to 6 pm, Friday at Kubena Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 pm, Friday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Pallbearers: Chris Chovanetz, Jason & Jeff Chovanetz, Jeremy Buzek, Nick & Michael Pohl, Jordan Buzek, Jason Carroll, Blake Woodring, Steven Davis & Justin Grahmann. Honorary Pallbearers: Konnor Chovanetz and the Thursday Night Wine Group. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Burial: St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Memorials: Kathleen Chovanetz Special Project/Education Fund or Donor’s Choice. Services will be live streamed on facebook.com/shcatholicchurchHallettsville.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Communication Corner: An open letter to white evangelicals (20)
- Letter: We need our leaders to put partisan politics aside and show unity (9)
- Letter: Thank you, President Biden (8)
- Letter: Open carry of firearms is not meant to make our country great (6)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 6 (5)
- Five important laws going into effect Wednesday in Texas (3)
- Bond or no bond? That is the question. (3)
- Letter: A person must have 'standing' to sue (3)
- Julia Soto (2)
- Letter: A rating of President Biden's performance (2)
- YMCA rolls out SHTEAM bus (1)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (1)
- Mary E. Gauna (1)
- Manuel Caballero III (1)
- Mary Maebeth Linney (1)
- Are you upset that Bootfest is canceled? (1)
- Virginia is set to remove Richmond's Lee statue on Wednesday (1)
- Esmeralda Jean Hernandez (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.3:9-10; quote by Benjamin Franklin (1)
- William S. Vincent (1)
- Victoria residents escape the Labor Day heat in Patriot Park (1)
- Mac Lee: Science vs. the real world (1)
- Danilynn Faith Montalvo (2)
- Frank T. Cavazos (1)
- Gonzales County Sheriff who died of COVID-19 remembered as 'gentle giant' (1)
- 237 new COVID-19, 2 deaths cases reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Beverly Lincke (1)
- Blotter: Gun, class ring reported stolen from home (1)
- Southside affordable housing development one step closer to being built (1)
- Letter: Our president needs to make a stand against the Taliban (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.