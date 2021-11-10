Kathleen “Kathy”
Beyer-Hare
VICTORIA — Kathleen Beyer-Hare, 69, lovingly known as “Kathy” or “Kat”, passed peacefully from this earth, Friday, November 5th, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at 2:00PM, Saturday, November 13th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria.
A native of Victoria, Kathy was born, December 24th, 1951 to the late Charles Stephen and Lois Theresa Gleinser Beyer. Kathy studied at Texas A&I in Kingsville. She worked as a Chemical Operator for Alcoa and BP for many years. Kathy was a talented artist and loved crafting, crocheting and knitting. Anyone that knew Kathy, knew her passion for dogs. She adopted many over the years and gave them forever homes. Kathy was a loving daughter, sister and aunt and will be deeply missed.
Kathy is survived by her six siblings, Paul Beyer and his wife, Joyce, Diana Zimmer and her husband, John, Elaine Huber and her husband, David, Mary Tabberer and her husband, Jim, Rose Beyer and Michael Beyer and his fiance, Lita; her beloved nieces and nephews, Sally Kuecker and her husband, Steve, Brenda Matula and her husband, Edward, Tommy Beyer and his wife, Jennifer, Steven Zimmer and his wife, Kendra, Christine Ramirez and her husband, David, Mark Zimmer and his wife, Donna, Jason Huber and his wife, Melissa, Christopher Huber and his wife, Kelsey, Wesley Tom, Erin Tom, Alicia Beyer and Douglas Beyer and his wife, Delia; numerous great nieces and great nephews and other loving family members.
Memorial donations in Kathy’s memory are requested to be sent to your local ASPCA or The Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
