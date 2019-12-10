KATHLEEN MATHIS CUERO - Kathleen Mathis, 57, of Cuero passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born in Cuero on February 13, 1962 to the late Robert and Mary Louise Dailey Mathis. Kathleen was raised by her Aunt and Uncle Erma Jean and Allee Mathis. Kathleen is survived by her Aunt, Erma Jean Mathis; twin sister, Katherine Newman (Victor) of Cuero; sisters, Sandra Kay Mathis and Marilyn L. Hopes, both of Cuero; and brothers, Bobby Charles (Arlisa) Mathis of Edna, Dwayne Anthony Mathis of Mico, and Rodney O'Neil (Tina) Mathis of Cuero. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Robert and Angeline Mathis; maternal grandparents, Otho and Mary Pearl Dailey; parents, Robert and Mary Louise Mathis; Uncle Allee Mathis; brother, John "Stokey" Mathis; and half sister, Eunice Marie Cartwright. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, 9 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m. with Garland Shanklin officiating. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers include Seth Fernandez, James Fernandez, Andy Fernandez, Joseph Saldona, Ramon Perez and Zack Henschel. Honorary pallbearers include her brothers and sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JW.org. You may send condolences or sign the guest book at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
