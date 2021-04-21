Kathleen Rose Bacak Miller
VICTORIA — On Friday April 9th 2021, Kathleen Rose Bacak Miller (76) loving sister, mother and grandmother, passed away at Twin Pines North Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Victoria, Texas. Kathleen was born on September 2, 1944 in Flatonia, Texas to Julius and Lena Bacak. She was the 4th of their 8 children. Kathleen worked at the Alcoa Corporation in Point Comfort, Texas. After 40 years she retired to Victoria, Texas helping to raise her children and grandchildren.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Lena Bacak, and daughter, Dianna Miller.
She is survived by her sisters, Anita Hilbert, Alice Fajkus, Doris Narro; brothers, James Bacak, Raymond Bacak, Glenn Bacak, and Lee Bacak; children, David Miller (Sarah), Michael Miller (Elizabeth), and Anna Miller; grandchildren, Brittney McGee, Donte McGee, Daric Miller, Jessyka Miller, Mikayla Miller, Preslee Miller, Christian Miller, Reagan Miller, and Michael Miller; and great-grandchildren, Zarianna Anderson, Khymani Lofton, Kinsasha Lofton, and Kairo Lofton.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, followed by the burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Send flowers to Colonial Funeral Home 1801 East Red River Street Victoria, Texas 77901.

