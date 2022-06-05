Kathryn Amsler
VICTORIA — Kathryn Amsler, age 91of Victoria our wonderful Mom and grandmother passed peacefully away May 28,2022.She was born Nov.3rd,1930 in Harlingen,Tx. to the late Claude and Maudine Lamberth. She completed high school and Jr college in Brownsville,Tx, where she married Louis P Amsler They lived in Alice and Llano Tx. raising 2 sons. In 1973, she and Louis opened the 1st indoor archery lanes in Austin, Tx. She was a longtime member of the Presbyterian church and active in the Women’s Circle. She always embraced life with enthusiasm and a smile. She is survived by son Tom(Marilyn), grandchildren Eric(Courtney), Lori, Mindi (Jason) and 2 great grandchildren. Brother Dr. Gene Lamberth(Judy), 2 nieces,2 nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Louis and son Ron Amsler. A special thanks to the staff at Twin Pines North for their wonderful service the last 3 years.
Graveside services will be held at Capital Memorial Park, 14619 N IH35, Pflugerville,TX. To share a fond memory visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.