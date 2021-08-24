Kathryn Ann Hairell
SPRING BRANCH — Kathryn Ann Hairell, of Spring Branch, Texas, formerly of Yoakum, passed away on August 19, 2021 at the age of 90. She was born February 4, 1931 in San Antonio.
Survivors include her children, Annette Otremba (Anthony) of Spring Branch, Oscar Hairell, Jr. (Malinda) of San Marcos, Elizabeth Love (Michael) of Austin; nine grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her father, Harry Kyle Searle and mother Hortense Covington McIntosh; her husband, Oscar C. Hairell, Sr. and her great granddaughter, Alyssa Otremba.
She lived for her family and was devoted to her husband Oscar Sr. for sixty-three years.
Kathryn was a very talented woman. She owned and operated her own sewing and knitting machine business for twenty-six years. She taught many ladies how to sew and knit. She was also a very gifted florist. She loved to travel here and abroad.
Kathryn was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for sixty-three years and a member of the First Methodist Church in Yoakum.
Funeral Service will be on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Rebecca Creek Baptist Church, 11755 Hwy 281 N., Spring Branch, Texas 78070. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South in San Antonio, Texas.
Memorials may be made in Kathryn’s memory to the charity of your choice or the Grand Chapter of Texas Humanitarian Program.
Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com
