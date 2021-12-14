Kathryn Farmar
Kennedy
FLINT — A funeral service for Kathryn “Kathy” Farmar Kennedy, of Flint, Texas, is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the 15th day of December 2021 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, in Frankston, Texas. Rev. Mark Kusmirek will officiate. Kathy will be laid to rest at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Columbarium, in Frankston, Texas.
A rosary and visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston, Texas.
Kathy passed away on December 10, 2021, at her home in Flint, Texas. She was born in Monroe, Louisiana on February 21, 1953, to Hal W. Farmar and Bonnie Sue Tiffin Farmar Beasley. She enjoyed sportscars, and was an avid hunter, and rock and roll enthusiast.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hal W. Farmar; her mother, Bonnie Sue Tiffin Farmar Beasley; and her sister, Deborah Sue Farmar.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Kennedy, of Flint, TX; her brother, Steve Farmar, and his wife Donna Farmar, of Garland, TX; her nephew, Ryan Farmar, and his wife Vania Farmar, of Garland, TX; her nephew, Kyle Farmar, of Garland, TX; her step-mother, Mary Farmar, of Jonesboro, LA; her uncle, David Tiffin, of Coppell, TX; her life-long friend of 60 plus years, Debbie Smith and her husband, Michael Smith, of Conroe, TX. She is also survived by her niece, Leslie Penny Smith, and her husband Michael Smith, of Hot Springs, Arkansas; her brother-in law, Richard Kennedy, and his wife, Gayle Kennedy, from Chipley, Florida; her stepson, Marty Kennedy, of Houston, TX; her stepdaughter, Kristine Kennedy, of Baton Rouge, LA; her stepdaughter, Kim Schwartz, and her husband Mick Schwartz, of Lottie, LA; her stepson, Robert Kennedy, Jr. and his wife Jill Kennedy, of Shreveport, LA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Martin Victor Kennedy, Jr., of Houston, TX; Skyleigh Schwartz, of Lottie, LA; Haleigh Schwartz, of Baton Rouge, LA; Ann Catherine Kennedy, of New Orleans, LA; and Addison Claire Kennedy, of Shreveport, LA; and her great-grandchildren, Starlette Charrier and Orion Schwartz.
Kathy was a clinical social worker for 40 years. She passed away approximately three years after being diagnosed with ALS. She would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and care-givers who assisted her this past three plus years. In particular, she would like to thank Sue Owen and her husband, Buzz Owen, of Jacksonville, TX; Amanda “Aunt Sally” Rogers; and Donna Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Steve Farmar, Ryan Farmar, Kyle Farmar, Martin Victor Kennedy, Jr., Marty Kennedy, and Robert Kennedy, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in the name of Kathryn Farmar Kennedy to either St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Frankston, Texas or the ALS Association.
