KATHRYN ANN HALL YOAKUM - Kathryn Ann Hall, age 73, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born December 28, 1946 to Willard and Esta Lee Beckermann Bade. She was a 1965 graduate of Yoakum High School, a graduate of Victoria Beauty School and received an Associate degree in business management. She was the owner and operator of Kathy's Kut & Kurl Beauty Shop and worked in the Lavaca County Justice of the Peace office. Due to her health she was homebound for a longtime but never lost her smile and was a social butterfly. Survivors: daughters, Hallie Hall of Yoakum and Heather Mayo (K.C.) of Cuero; grandchildren, Jade Hall and Arabella Mayo; brother, Dennis Bade (Carol) of Yoakum; niece, Andria Hannum (Michael); great-nieces, Emma Rose and Ava Dawn Hannum. Preceded in death by her parents. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Armed demonstrators gather around Confederate statue during Victoria City Council debate (34)
- Letter: Vote and pray like lives depend on it (14)
- Blog: The left, right and abuse of power (9)
- Guest column: Hand of big government (6)
- 103 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Victoria County (5)
- Guest column: Trust the scientists and follow their cautious lead (5)
- Eagle Ford Shale Study: Premature births more likely for women who live near oil & gas flaring (4)
- 'Victoria's an outbreak': County's top doctor discusses surge in COVID-19 cases (4)
- Kneblicks celebrate 75 years of marriage (3)
- Guest column: Thank God for Netflix (3)
Online Poll
What's the biggest fish you've caught?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.