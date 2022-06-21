Kathryn Janelle Brown
VICTORIA — Kathryn Janelle Brown, Patsy to most, went Home to be with Jesus on June 15, 2022, at the age of 66.
She was born to Elijah Eldridge Brown and Lola Mae Brown on February, 28 1956 in Ganado, Texas. She grew up in Vanderbilt, TX and graduated from Industrial high school. After attending Victoria Business School, she began working at Lacks were she eventually became the credit manager. In 1985, Patsy gave birth to the love of her life, her daughter, Cherlyn Ann Hodge, and in 1989 she began her work in Library Circulation at Victoria College until she retired in 2018.
She loved reading. A love that was passed down to her daughter and some of her nieces and nephews. She also loved to dance. Even if the song was 10-minutes long and everyone else on the dance floor had gotten tired and given up, she would still be going strong. Whether it was the hustle, the cumbia, swinging out or the bump, she would dance until the last note was played. Patsy was a connoisseur of food. She loved a good old family gathering with some food for the soul.
Patsy joins her mom and dad, Elijah and Lola Mae, in Heaven along with her nephews, Carl Duante Bosier and Eric Taylor. She is survived by her daughter, Cherlyn Ann Hodge; her sisters, Cheryl Taylor, Wilma Lynn, and Laura Brown Bosier; her brother, Elijah William Brown; her Aunt Dorothy Lucas; her nieces and nephews - Steve Taylor II, Sedrick Brown, Candace Bosier, Michele Brown, Matthew Brown, and Courtney Bosier Hawthorne, and numerous loving extended family, friends, co-workers, and family in Christ.
Pasty was loved by so many. Her fiery spirit and her loyal and protective heart left all who came close to her a beneficiary of her love. So many could call her friend, and call her best friend because she poured herself into those she loved. Her smile lit up every room and it remained even unto her last days. Pasty has left us a legacy of love and of might and of self-advocacy. She was lively and for those she raised, she is the fiery parts of us all. We can now truly say that we all love you from Earth to Heaven. Give Papa, Grandma, and the boys our love.
A visitation will be held at Living Word Community of Faith - Victoria at 1401 N. Wheeler St., Victoria, TX 77901 on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial, Garcitas Cemetery. Tracy’s M. J. Santellana FD (361) 582-0858.
