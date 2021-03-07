Kathryn “Katie” Lynne McLeod
VICTORIA — Kathryn Lynne (Katie) Sanders McLeod, 50, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 after a 4 year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Katie was a wife, mother, daughter, aunt, cousin and friend. Her infectious energy touched everyone who met her and there is rarely a story about her that doesn’t involve fun and laughter.
Katie was born to Tom and Kay Lynne Sanders in Austin, Texas on February 22, 1971. The family lived in Gonzales and moved to Victoria when she was six. Katie graduated from Victoria High School in 1989 and the University of Texas at Austin in 1994. She returned to Victoria and married her high school sweetheart, Scott McLeod, on January 7, 1995. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Chance and Kallie. She was always involved in her children’s activities - on the sidelines at Chance’s football and baseball games or Kallie’s dance and Golden Saber Dance Team performances at Victoria East.
Katie served as the director of Methodist Day School and taught in the Victoria Independent School District at Hopkins, Chandler and Howell. Katie was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church, Crusaders Sunday School Class, a Confirmation Mentor, and former MYF sponsor.
Throughout her struggle with metastatic breast cancer Katie remained strong, faithful, and never complained. She lived each day to the fullest and was an inspiration to all. Friends have said that Katie was always laughing, faithful beyond belief, nonjudgmental, loved the sunsets, would rather be fishing, and never took a day for granted.
Katie is survived by her husband of 26 years, Scott McLeod, her children Chance and Kallie McLeod, her parents Tom and Kay Lynne Sanders and brother Steven (Denise) Sanders and their children Andrew, Allison, Austin and Alec of San Antonio. In addition she is survived by five cousins who are like siblings, Kristen (Michael) Ariola of Fort Worth, Ron (Heather) Lenard of Greensboro, NC, Elizabeth Stripling of Fort Worth, Randy (Becky) Lenard of New Braunfels, and Amy (Jack) Cronan of Houston and their families. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Allene McLeod of Victoria, sister-in-law Becky (Danny) Goyen of Victoria, brothers-in-law Bill (Robin) McLeod of Birmingham, AL and Chuck (Kyle) McLeod of Houston and their families.
Katie was preceded in death by grandparents, Bill and Jean Sharp and Warner and Laura Jean Sanders and father-in-law Bob McLeod
Visitation will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 in the First United Methodist Church Courtyard followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 p.m in the Sanctuary. The service will be livestreamed on the FUMC Victoria Facebook page. Please wear bright colors as we celebrate Katie’s life.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to the Katie Sanders McLeod Memorial Scholarship Fund via VISD Education Foundation, P.O. Box 1759, Victoria, TX 77902 or their website www.visdfounation.org.
Due to the current health restrictions regarding the COVID-19 Virus, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapels.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Culture War (8)
- Letter: Abbott's decision on rescinding mask mandate and opening all businesses is shocking (5)
- Letter: Pro-hunting advocate is dismayed by youth hunting program in Riverside Park (4)
- Victoria officials concerned over Gov. Abbott ending mask mandate and business capacity limits (2)
- Bethlehem Maternity Home to open doors in March (2)
- Bond moves to information phase ahead of election (2)
- Victoria ISD partnering with Children’s Learning Institute at UTHealth to launch early childhood education campus (2)
- Guest column: Last week was hard (2)
- 2nd Dairy Treet restaurant set to open in June (3)
- 2021 Queen Victoria court is chosen (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.