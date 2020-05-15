KATHRYN COMBS KAY VICTORIA - Mrs. Kathryn Combs Kay, passed away Sunday May 10, 2020. She was born September 2, 1923 to the late James Combs and Sadie Jones Combs. She was a member of Palestine Baptist Church. Mrs. Kathryn was a retired school teacher and Licensed Vocational Nurse. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sons: Charles H. Thurston III, Bruce A. Thurston Sr. Sisters: Lorraine Combs, Clematine C. Girdy, Brother: Elroy Combs and one deceased grandchild. She is survived by her son Pastor Karl G. Combs who did such a beautiful job taking care of his mother. Seven grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. Walk in visitation will be prior of service Saturday May 16, 2020 at Palestine Baptist Church, 10:00 am until 10:50 am. Funeral service will start at 11:00 o'clock. Eulogist Pastor Vernon J. Garza of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, officiating minister Pastor Gregory O. Wyatt of Palestine Baptist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be family and friends. Due to Covid-19 CDC Guidelines will be followed for the safety of everyone.
