Kathryn Langhoff
YOAKUM — Kathryn Roese Langhoff was born on December 25, 1934 to Reinhardt H. and Freida Holle Roese in Old Washington, Texas in Washington County. Kathryn passed from this life to be with her Lord on September 26, 2021 at her home near Yoakum Texas at the age of 86 years.
Kathryn was baptized on Feb 24, 1935 at Friedens Evangelical and Reformed Church in Washington. She was confirmed in the Christian faith on Palm Sunday April 10, 1949 by Rev. Paul Piepenbrok.
Kathryn attended public school at Old Washington (Browns Prairie) School thru the 8th grade and then graduated from Brenham High School in May of 1953.
Kathryn worked at the ACS office at the county courthouse in Brenham, Texas where she met her future husband, John. She later worked at the Bluebonnet Electric Coop (formerly LCRA) office. Kathryn and John were married on October 9, 1955 and had 3 children. She was active in gardening, sewing, square dancing and managing the ranch. She enjoyed working and being outdoors. They also enjoyed cruising, traveling and seeing different parts of the world.
Kathryn was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Brenham, Beitel Lutheran in San Antonio, and Holy Cross Lutheran in Yoakum. She was an active member in the congregation and served on the church council at Holy Cross. She was a lifelong active church member. She was a member of the Lutheran Women, Lutheran Sewing group, Sons of Hermann Lodge #90 and Republican Women of Yoakum.
Kathryn is survived by her husband of 65 years, John C Langhoff, children John Allan (Nancy) Langhoff of Yoakum and Laurie Ann Langhoff (Chris) Kurtz of Victoria. She is also survived by grandsons, Brian Allan (Sarah) Langhoff of Shiner, Matthew Christian (Kori) Langhoff of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Preston Charles Langhoff of Weimer and Clayton William Langhoff of Katy, four great-grandchildren, nieces Beverly (Larry) Miller of Belton, LaVonne (Joey) Helms of Flint, and Arlene (Derrol) Herzog of Old Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law, infant sister Florine Roese, sister Anita Benker and brother-in-law Ewald Benker of Navasota, and son David Charles Langhoff of Yoakum.
Visitation 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Alsen Wenzel officiating. Interment will be at the Hochheim Prairie Hermann Sons Cemetery near the Langhoff home.
Pallbearers: Brian A. Langhoff, Matthew C. Langhoff, Preston C. Langhoff, Clayton W. Langhoff, Joey Helms and Steven Chumchal.
Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Hermann Sons Cemetery or donors choice.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
