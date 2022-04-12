Kathryn Lee Knox
VICTORIA — Kathryn Lee (Blansett) Knox, 84, of Victoria, Texas, went to heaven on Friday, April 8, 2022. She was born on September 13, 1937, in Houston, Texas, to Marion and Mollie Blansett. She graduated from Beaumont’s Southpark High School in 1955 and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Lamar University and Master of Education degree from Texas A&I University. Kathryn touched the lives of thousands of young people as a public-school educator for over 40 years. She served as a classroom teacher and Guidance Counselor in the communities of Mission, Odem, Santa Fe, and Wharton. After retirement, she continued to serve the students at St. Joseph’s High School in Victoria for many more years. She was also very active in the Baptist church as a volunteer and member of the Christmas pageant cast. She was a life-member of the Delta Kappa Gamma sorority.
Kathryn met the love of her life, Robert “Bobby” Knox in 1961. After three dates they were engaged and soon married. Bobby and Kathryn spent the next 60 years loving each other, raising three children, enjoying their grandchildren, great grandchildren, and serving their church. She was an example of a Proverbs 31 woman: a true wife and mother of noble character.
Kathryn is preceded in death by her husband Bobby Knox; her infant daughter, “little angel” Mollie Ann Knox; her parents, Marion and Mollie Blansett; and sister, Frances Gammon.
She is survived by her children, daughter, Rebecca Cates, and husband, Brian; son, Ronny Knox, and wife, DeAnn; and daughter, Dawn Maroney, and husband, Michael; sister, Mollie Williford; sister-in-law, Joyce Knox; and brother-in-law, Venus Brooks.
Surviving grandchildren are Amber Cates, Joshua Bennetsen (Ashley), Bridget Lewis (Jason), Russell Sosa (Brittany), Molly Mae Peterson (Clayton), Camden Knox, Colby Knox, Chloe Tietjens (Charlie), Katy Maroney, and Kelsey Maroney. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Kathryn’s family and friends will gather at 10:00 AM for a celebration of her life on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria. Burial will be that afternoon at 1:00 PM in the Sinton Cemetery in Sinton, Texas. Honoring pallbearers are Michael Maroney, Jason (Bob) Lewis, Joshua Bennetsen, Russell Sosa, Clayton Peterson, Camden Knox, and Colby Knox.
In lieu of flowers, celebration donations in Kathryn’s honor may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
