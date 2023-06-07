Kathryn Stockbauer Kusak
Kathryn Stockbauer Kusak
VICTORIA — Kathryn Stockbauer Kusak “Kooky” was born July 22, 1947, in Victoria to John Stockbauer Sr. and Othelia Kandler Stockbauer. She passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2023.
As a child she spent time with Grandpa Kandler who lived with the family. He would sing old Czech songs to her which she learned to play on the piano. She became an aunt at 7 years old and always remembered her nieces and nephews on their special days. She attended Nazareth Academy from 1st through 12th grades, graduating in 1965. Her senior year she was chosen to crown the Blessed Virgin Mary in the May Procession.
After graduation she worked at First Victoria National Bank and continued going to dances on weekends. She met Johnny Kusak at a dance and they were married on June 25, 1966. For many years they continued to follow their favorite bands as far as 100 miles away.
She eventually quit her job and spent time helping her mother. Daily mass was part of her routine until she gave up driving.
Kathryn is survived by her husband of 56 years, Johnny; sister, Gladys Eisman and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Johnny Stockbauer, Jr; and sister, Anna Marie Westerman.
Visitation will be Friday, June 9 beginning at 9 am at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with a rosary to be recited at 9:30 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will start at 10 am and burial will follow in Catholic Cemetery #3.
Pallbearers will be Donna Westerman, Megan Ruschhaupt, Bill Eisman and Thomas Eisman.
Memorials may be made to the Johnny & Kathryn Kusak Endowed Scholarship Fund @ St. Joseph High School, 110 E. Red River, Victoria, TX 77901 or Nazareth Academy, 206 West Convent, Victoria, TX 77901.
Special thanks to caretakers Mary Alvarado, Yolanda and Debbie Davila.
To share a fond memory or words of comfort visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

