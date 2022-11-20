Kathryn Thetford
VICTORIA — Kathryn “Kit” Thetford, 75, passed away, surrounded by her loved ones, on November 16, 2022. Kit was born in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Kathryn Broyles and late Clint Honea. She is also preceded in death by her stepmother, Barbara Honea, and stepfather, Bobby Broyles.
Kit married the love of her life, Bill Thetford, in Victoria in 1987, on her 40th birthday (saying that was the ONLY present she wanted). In addition to her husband, she is survived by seven loving children: son Chris Peters and wife Jeannie, of Victoria; daughter Teenie Bill and husband Jeff, of San Antonio; daughter Candy Jasso and husband Brian, of Fulshear; daughter Anjanette Lelko and husband Paul, of Leander; son Brian Thetford and wife Leslie, of Leander; son Todd Thetford and wife Christina, of San Antonio; and son Jake Thetford and wife Leslie, of Cedar Park. She is also survived by three sisters, Kay Roberts, Kari Duggar, and Brenda Pennington, and two brothers, Mike Honea and Mark Honea; 16 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
In addition to other jobs in Victoria, Kit worked for Uri Gonik, Ph.D. & Associates for over 20 years before retiring. She was an accomplished bowler in the 1970s, becoming the first woman bowling in the Victoria leagues to exceed 700 in a series in 1976. She enjoyed watching (and attending) NASCAR races and could always be found watching a Spurs game back in the Tim Duncan era. She collected butterflies, loved the color purple, and adorned her entire house with pictures of her family throughout the years. Kit loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with all her heart and showered them with love and gifts. As you can imagine, Christmastime with such a large family was a huge production and was her absolute favorite time of year. Kit and Bill always presented a special “boys’ gift” and “girls’ gift” to their kids at Christmas, and the kids always worked together to find the perfect gift for their mom and dad as well.
Before going to be with the Lord, Kit received amazing in-home care from the nurses and staff at Hospice of South Texas. The loving, caring nature of their nurses made an extremely tough time a little easier to bear.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 5-7 pm at Grace Funeral Home, located at 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
