KAthryn Walker
VICTORIA — Kay Kerr Walker, Kay, Kay K. Whatever she was called, she brought a smile to your face because she always had a smile to offer. Kay made everyone who knew her feel like you were her friend and important, because to her you were a friend and important. Kay made an indelible impact on people from all walks of life, on all of the organizations for which she tirelessly worked, and on her community, but to her husband, children, grandchildren, and beloved family and friends, she was everything. She approached life with a vibrancy and energy that was unbounded. Kay was born in Houston, Texas, on September 30, 1952, to Frances Carruth Kerr and James H. Kerr, Jr. She graduated from Lamar High School in 1970 and from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in 1974. After she graduated, she worked as a translator for Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, which is where one of the admitting nurses spotted the handsome, eligible bachelor, Ron Walker, she would later marry in 1978. Kay and Ron’s marriage was full of love, laughter, and adventure, and they built a family and life together in Victoria, with their children, Carter Walker Dugan and Ronald Bruce Walker, Jr. Kay cherished her role as a mother and grandmother, and she was absolutely adored by her children and grandchildren. A self-described Community Activist and Homemaker, Kay generously gave her time to countless non-profit boards and community organizations. Among others, she was on the Board of Directors for the Chisholm Trail Museum, Museum of the Coastal Bend, Citizen’s Medical Center, Bronte, the St. Joseph High School, the Victoria Cultural Council and the Victoria Regional Museum Association. She was particularly proud of her work as a Regent for the University of Houston System and as a member of the University’s President’s Advisory Council. She was also deeply involved in First Presbyterian Church and Trinity Episcopal Church in Victoria, Texas. Kay’s hard work for the community was recognized frequently. Among others, Kay, along with Ron, was awarded the Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen Award, the Rotary Club of Victoria’s Outstanding Citizen award, and the University of Houston-Victoria Community Partnership Award. Kay had an eye for beauty, love of nature, and strong belief in the power and importance of education. A garden and reflection area will be created on the University of Houston-Victoria campus in Kay’s honor. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to help create this place for students and faculty to gather, visit, reflect, learn, laugh, or just sit and enjoy a sense of peace. Donations can be directed to the Office of University Advancement, 3007 N. Ben Wilson, Victoria, Texas 77901, attn: Kay Walker Garden, or https://www.uhvconnect.org/donations. A memorial service will be held virtually through the website of Trinity Episcopal Church on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. For those wishing to attend, please visit https://www.facebook.com/TrinityEpiscopalVictoriaTx. A private burial service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. A celebration befitting Kay’s remarkable life and love for a fun party will be held at Querencia Ranch when all those who love her can safely gather. Kay is survived by her husband of 42 years Ronald Bruce Walker; their daughter Carter Walker Dugan (Dr. John), and their son Ronald Bruce Walker, Jr. (Dawn); their grandchildren Helen Dugan, Jackson Dugan, Luke Dugan, Ronald (Tripp) Walker, III, Blake Walker, Claire Walker, and Hailey Walker; her sister Carter Kerr Lee (Bill); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kay was predeceased by her parents, James H. Kerr, Jr. and Frances Carruth Kerr; and her brother James H. Kerr, III. One very bright light has left this Earth to go to Heaven. From there she will continue to lead the way for all those she loved fiercely and who loved her fiercely in return.
A memorial service will be held virtually through the website of Trinity Episcopal Church on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. For those wishing to attend, please visit https://www.facebook.com/TrinityEpiscopalVictoriaTx. A private burial service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. A celebration befitting Kay’s remarkable life and love for a fun party will be held at Querencia Ranch when all those who love her can safely gather.
Kay is survived by her husband of 42 years Ronald Bruce Walker; their daughter Carter Walker Dugan (Dr. John), and their son Ronald Bruce Walker, Jr. (Dawn); their grandchildren Helen Dugan, Jackson Dugan, Luke Dugan, Ronald (Tripp) Walker, III, Blake Walker, Claire Walker, and Hailey Walker; her sister Carter Kerr Lee (Bill); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kay was predeceased by her parents, James H. Kerr, Jr. and Frances Carruth Kerr; and her brother James H. Kerr, III.
One very bright light has left this Earth to go to Heaven. From there she will continue to lead the way for all those she loved fiercely and who loved her fiercely in return.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I am voting for in November (8)
- A Culture of Deceit (7)
- Inpatient psychiatric unit would fill critical gap in local needs (1)
- Video: Police put hood on Black man killed by asphyxiation (1)
- Letter: Trump administration has nothing to do with the Postal Service issues (1)
- Letter: Will we stand together? (1)
- Letter: This great republic will survive (1)
- Victoria officials urge residents to be prepared as Hurricane Laura strengthens (1)
- Syndicated Column: Long-term economic forecast for Texas metropolitan areas (1)
- In Good Company:: Moten installed as president of VPEN (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.