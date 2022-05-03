Kathy Kallus
VICTORIA — Kathy Kallus, 63, passed away April 30, 2022. Visitation will be at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Mission Valley, Tx., from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, with funeral service immediately following.
Kathy was born on June 24, 1958 and raised in the Burleson, Texas area. She earned her master’s degree in special education from University of Houston - Victoria and worked for the Victoria ISD as an educational diagnostician for the majority of her career. She had a deep passion for her special education students and loved working with them.
Kathy was the best person anyone could ever meet, and most especially a true blessing to her husband of 37 years, Steve. She loved her family dearly and brought so much love and caring to all. Preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and Robert McGuire. Survivors: husband, Steve and sister, Lynnda Roselle (Ken).
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home Goliad.

