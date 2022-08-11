Kathy Lynn Esterak
BOERNE — Kathy Lynn Esterak, 75, of Boerne, Texas, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2022. Services will be held on August 13, 2022, at 2:00 PM at St. John Lutheran Church in Boerne.
Kathy was born in Victoria, Texas, to Mildred and Robert C. Schmidt, Jr. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She graduated from Victoria High School, then married David “Rod” Esterak and they started a family. Kathy was the devoted wife of an Army Officer, and lovingly handled her household while Rod twice served tours in Vietnam and throughout his career, until he retired in 1985. She created a loving home for her family and when the kids were in grade school, she earned her degree and real estate license. Kathy was a Lutheran by faith and raised her children to know the love of Jesus Christ.
At one time, Kathy worked in sales for a central Texas radio station and worked closely with the Killeen Chamber of Commerce. While in El Paso, Texas, she was the receptionist for Grambling, Mounce & Galatzan Law Firm. She was an avid doll collector. She would attend many doll shows over the years, buying, collecting, trading, and making friends. Kathy loved her Skye Terriers and loved to tell everyone about them. Kathy loved to read mystery novels and true crime. Kathy had a kind-hearted and generous, loving soul. She loved meeting new people and never met a stranger. Whenever she met someone working at a restaurant, checkout counter, or any sort of daily business, Kathy would ask that person’s name, never forget it, and treat them with overwhelming kindness and respect.
Kathy had a knack for interior decorating and would always make her house a home. She had the ability to make basic, simple things look very elegant and beautiful. Her home was always a warm, inviting place that gave comfort to all who entered and were fortunate enough to stay there. Her home cooked meals were the biggest and the best. Kathy never went anywhere without first looking like a runway model on her way to meet the Queen of England.
Kathy is survived by her brother, Dennis (Rachel) Schmidt; her sister, Karan Wilburn; her beloved brother-in-law, Bill Johnson; her daughter, Robin Esterak; her son, Reed (Stacey) Esterak; her grandchildren, Jacob Butler, Victoria Esterak, Norah Esterak, and Wesley Esterak; her aunt Caroll Crouch; numerous cousins; and her Skye Terrier, Kayley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Robert C. Schmidt, Jr., and her sister, Kay Johnson.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne. To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.holtfh.com.
