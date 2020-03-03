KATHY PRUKOP TELFERNER - Margaret Catherine Prukop lovingly known to most as "Kathy", age 83, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, February 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3rd, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM, Wednesday March 4th, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 17 Church Street in Inez. Burial will be held privately. Kathy was born May 16th, 1936 in Alpine, Arkansas to the late Alton and Irene Horn Waggoner. Kathy married her love Christopher Prukop, November 27th, 1952 and together they started their family. Kathy worked as a beautician most of her life and owned, "Kathy's Beauty Shop". Kathy's shop was the center of lots of the area information and many local ladies entrusted her to give them the latest style. Kathy had a passion for flowers and plants, she could grow any type and always had a beautiful yard. She also enjoyed playing dominos, bingo, many different arts and crafts. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed sharing her baked goodies with family and friends. Kathy was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Kathy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Irene Waggoner; her husband, Chris Prukop in 2008; sons, Bradley Prukop in 2003 and Paul Prukop in 2016; brother, E.D. Beck, and sister, Betty Woodall. Kathy leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Douglas Prukop and wife, Carol and Craig Prukop and wife, Susan; sister, Susan Odom; 10 Grandchildren; 14 Great Grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family members and friends. Memorial donations in Kathy's memory may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 17 Church Street, Inez, TX and Hospice of South Texas. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
