KATHY PRUKOP TELFERNER - Kathy Waggoner Prukop, 83, a long time resident of Telferner, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Kathy's family and friends will gather for visitation and rosary, Tuesday, March 3rd from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, with rosary to be prayed at 7:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM, Wednesday, March 4th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 17 Church Street in Inez. Burial will be held privately. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pro-Trump social media stars Diamond and Silk to speak in Cuero
- Coast Guard officials suspend search for owner of empty kayak found near Aransas Pass
- Commissioners to review county’s new purchasing policy
- Early voting for March primary election begins Tuesday
- Guest column: Candidate wants Victoria County to be a place where people want to raise children
- 2 Jackson County men die in collision
Commented
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: It depends on what the meaning of the word 'is' is (9)
- Off the grid (5)
- Former Victoria County sheriff calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending (4)
- Letter: Reader questions effectiveness of reelecting county commissioner (3)
- I'm an angry Democrat (3)
- Khrushchev was right (3)
- Abbott touts Morrison's record during Victoria rally (4)
- What's a Democrat to do? (5)
- Queen Victoria contestant hopes to inspire others (3)
- Area customers react to Pier 1's uncertain future (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.