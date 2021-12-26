Katie Jo Akins
CANYON LAKE — Katie Jo Akins fell asleep into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, December 23 2021, after a long battle with many health issues. Katie loved her family more than anything, but found enough love for everyone she met. She enjoyed many crafts, and also truly enjoyed hunting for rocks and fishing. A part of us is gone, but will forever be in our hearts.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, with a graveside service to follow at 11:30 am at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Alston Akin, Eddie Akin, Brodie Akin, Shawn Gay, Brandon Gay and Kurt Kopecki. Honorary pallbearers are Ryan Akin and Jason Akin.
She is preceded in death by her husband Aubrey Akins and son Edward Akin, Sr.
She is survived by her daughters Brenda Smith and Sharon (Rick) Pollok; son Alton (Jackie) Akin; daughter-in-law Sally Akin; 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
She had worked for Walmart for many years and was a devout Christian. She will be missed dearly.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

