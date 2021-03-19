Kaye Dean Villa
INEZ — Kaye Dean Villa, 71, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Hospice Dornburg Center in Victoria, Texas.
Kaye was a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She had a beautiful laugh and a “quirky” sense of humor. She loved to cook all different kinds of food and “cooked enough to feed an army.”
Kaye was born in Arkansas on March 3, 1949, and proud to say she was the daughter of Manuel and Lenora (Stroman) Villa.
Kaye grew up in Hebbronville, TX on a farm with the cows and chickens as she would say. She grew up with tons of cousins as she put it. They were always running together in the small town.
Kaye is survived by her son, Vaaron Juarez of Austin, TX, daughter, Lenora Kitchens and son-in-law, Larry of Inez, TX, granddaughters: Savhannah and Kalyssa Kitchens, grandson, Jace Kitchens, and ex-husband, Francisco Juarez of Corpus Christi, TX. Kaye also leaves behind nieces and nephews, and lots of cousins, along with friends and extended family.
The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors, and staff at the Dornburg Center that assisted in the care of Kaye and for all the compassion and care they received during her short stay.
A celebration of life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 106 N. Deleon St. Victoria, TX, on Saturday, March 20,2021 at 11:00am. Social distancing will be observed along with wearing face masks.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com .
