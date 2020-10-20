Kehlani Anna Rodriguez
PORT LAVACA — Kehlani Anna Rodriguez, age 1 day, of Port Lavaca, Texas passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born October 15, 2020 in Victoria, Texas to Dominic Rodriguez and Mercedes Jaycox.
She is survived by her Parents, Dominic Rodriguez and Mercedes Jaycox of Port Lavaca; Paternal Grandmother, Anna Rodriguez of Port Lavaca; Maternal Grandparents, Beverly Jaycox and Israel Sanchez of Port Lavaca.
She is preceded in death by her Paternal Grandfather, Oscar Rowe Guadalupe Sanchez, Sr.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 12:00pm with a Rosary to be recited at 12:20pm and Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Father James Dvorak to officiate.
Pallbearers are, Dominic Rodriguez and Andrew Rodriguez.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Support God and country (28)
- Letter: What I believe the Democrats plan for America (13)
- Statewide mask mandate lifted in 3 Crossroads counties (12)
- Letter: Here we go again (18)
- Letter: Do you want this country to continue the march toward socialism? (5)
- Letter:Our experiences living in USA are different from one person to another (4)
- Syndicated column: Attack ads an unfortunate reflection of our discourse (4)
- Letter: By-pass the Californian and vote for Michael Cloud (9)
- Trump caravan draws 230 vehicles to Victoria (4)
- Catholic Diocese of Victoria holds rosary procession (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.