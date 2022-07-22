Keimryn Mychaelle Lee
VICTORIA — Keimryn Mychaelle “Officer Keimryn’’ Lee, age 9, fought a great fight with Osteosarcoma, after her diagnosis in April 2021. She “won” the battle, transitioning from labor to reward, on July 12, 2022. Keimryn, her sisters, her mother and family fought tirelessly to battle cancer and raise awareness of Osteosarcoma and Childhood Cancer. Ever the diva, Keimryn’s bright contagious smile, positivity and strength through the fight blessed hearts across our nation.
Keimryn accepted Christ at an early age and was faithful to her church, Mount Nebo BC, of Victoria, Texas, and her Pastor, her grandfather, Reverend Fred Hobbs. Keimryn served in Children’s Church, on the Praise Dance Team, and in the Youth Choir. She attended Chandler and Hopkins Elementary Schools.
Keimryn was preceded in death by her brother, LaMarquis Lee and grandfather, Michael Lee, and her Great Grandparents Deacon Bess Glover and Frankie Lee Williams, Walter and Ester Edwards, Sanford Lee, Marion Delois Callis, and Rev. Freddie John and Martha Mae Hobbs.
Keimryn’s beautiful life will forever be cherished by her mother, Askaskia Hobbs; father, Michael Scott Lee; sisters, Ayngelyn Hobbs, Keiyanah Lee, Jaida Lee, and Cassandra Lee; her brother, Drayson Lee; her grandparents, Rev. Fred H. and Bessie Hobbs, and Tanya Lee; her Uncles, Caleb Hobbs, Sherman Lee, Greg Lee and Christopher Lee; her Aunts, Tasha Lee and Jennifer Lee; her Godparents, Carlaina Sutton, Kristi Sertuche, and Sara Hobbs Drake, and a great host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and beloved friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, July 22, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. A church service will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2408 N. Navarro, Victoria, TX with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
