Keith Greebon
VICTORIA — On July 31, 2021, Keith Greebon, loving husband and father of two children went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 91 from natural causes.
Keith was born on November 25, 1929 in Blanco, TX to the late Glen Edward Greebon and Nora Lorene (Stobaugh) Greebon. He was the second of three children. Keith earned his BBA and teaching certificate and later his Masters of Education from Southwest Texas University (now Texas State University). He was a teacher and principal in the Refugio, TX school system for 38 years, retiring in 1988. He started out teaching high school at the age of 19 and shortly thereafter served 2 years in the Korean War. He returned to his wife in Refugio, resuming his teaching career. A short time later, Keith became the middle school principal, and later the assistant high school principal and golf/tennis coach, then primary school principal and finished his career as high school curriculum director.
In 1948, he married Betty Jean Sorrell and they had two sons, Randal Glen and Brad Lee Keith.
Betty Jean died in 1982, and Keith married Betty Louise Curtis in May 1984. They moved from Refugio to Victoria, TX in 2000.
Keith loved his family, church, golf, travel, watching football and baseball, playing dominoes and cards and simply visiting with friends and family. He was an avid storyteller recounting his life’s adventures in interesting and humorous ways. Keith was a gentle soul with countless loving friends and family members.
Keith is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, his brother Glen Greebon Jr. and wife Evelyn Jean, and his son Randy Greebon.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Louise Greebon; son, Brad Greebon and wife, Ruth; stepson, Wayne Curtis and wife, Mary Ellen; stepdaughter, Donna London and husband,Jeff; and stepson, Alan Curtis and wife, Lori. He is also survived by grandchildren, Gigi Espey (Alex), Nicole Greebon, Holli Greebon, Bret Greebon (Shanice), Michele Carlson (Nick), Stephen Curtis, Andrew Curtis (Matilda), Jack Curtis (Delaney), Katherine Newland (Nick), Karla Carr (Cameron), Kelly London, Lauren Curtis, Meredith Curtis; and great-grandchildren, Ethan Espey, Aubrey Espey, Olivia Espey, Emma Wilson, Ellie Wilson, Andrew Curtis, and Charles Carr. He is also survived by his sister, Jo Ellen Stern (Morris) and many nieces and nephews.
The family requests that memorial donations may be made to Gentle Hearts Assisted Living at 1109 Simpson in Victoria, TX or John Wesley UMC Memorial Fund.
Visitation will be held at John Wesley United Methodist Church in Victoria, TX at 2:30pm on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, with funeral services immediately following at 3:00 pm.
Pallbearers will be Jeff London, Bret Greebon, Timothy Glenn, Pat Strauss, Russell Hayman, David Metting, David Knapp, Jerry Fortenberry.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: We took an oath (9)
- Bond task force finalizes plan for board (8)
- TxDOT, Goliad County sheriff spar over signs aimed at human smugglers, traffickers (4)
- 'Absolutely concerning': COVID-19 cases start to rise again in the Crossroads (3)
- Criminal justice advocate arrested same day she filed federal lawsuit against DA, sheriff (3)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Our symbols and their meanings (6)
- Letter: Things need to change in Victoria (2)
- Victoria East Senior earns Eagle Scout rank (3)
- David Snell, Sr. (2)
- Fun-loving dancers turn street into a dance floor at "Rock the Park" event (1)
- Signs will not deter smugglers (1)
- Community evaluates VISD bonds, salary increase options (2)
- Gregory Sitka (1)
- Letter: Our true founding (6)
- Forrest A.M. Volkert (1)
- An Encounter with God can renew our hearts and minds (1)
- Victoria doctor reflects on 65 years of practicing medicine (1)
- Guest column: We can fly from Victoria again. Finally. (1)
- Misty Ward Peeler (1)
- Evelyn Schmerber Sherrill (1)
- Yoakum police seize 215 grams of cocaine, meth; arrest 3 (1)
- Oscar McKenzie Cardenas (1)
- Victoria man sentenced to 99 years in prison (1)
- The American Rescue Plan will send $32 million to Victoria (1)
- A federal lawsuit was filed against top Victoria County law enforcement officials. Here is what we know so far (1)
Online Poll
Does your church have a family picnic event?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.