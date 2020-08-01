Kelvin Ray Leonard, known as Ray, age 60, was called home on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Ray was a stubborn, blunt, but honest man. He had the biggest heart and the greatest bear hugs. He was loved by many, hated by few and respected by most.
Ray leaves behind his wife, Phyllis Leonard; 3 daughters, 1 step-daughter, 14 grandkids and 3 step-grandkids.
Private Celebration of Life will be held. He will be laid to rest at Leonard's Haven.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
