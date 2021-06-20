Kennert Allen Pfeil
SEGUIN — Kennert Allen “Ken” Pfeil, age 81 of Seguin, passed away on June 10, 2021. Ken was born on October 13, 1939 in Shiner, Texas to Bessie (Sommerlatte) and Gustav Pfeil. The youngest of three sons, the kid known as Butter Bean cracked his head playing high school football, which jokingly led him to the University of Texas, and earning a BBA in Accounting while serving in the ROTC. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a B-52 pilot for six years and a veteran of Vietnam, attaining the rank of Captain. His love for flying buoyed him and the family as a pilot for Braniff Airlines through their many economic woes during the 70s and 80s. His final working years were remembered fondly by him and kids alike as a PE Coach at Ball Elementary. His enjoyed collecting Shiner Beer memorabilia and other items during his lifetime.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Evelyn Marie (Stratman) Pfeil, and brothers Calvin and Ivan.
Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Bonnie Pfeil; sons, Richard Pfeil (son of Evelyn), Rick Pfeil and wife Lori Pfeil; grandchildren, Tyler, Ben and Ava; niece Janell (Pfeil) Garza, nephews Calvin Ray, Michael, Robert and William, numerous cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Ken’s life will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church with the Rev. David Mayer officiating. Interment will follow in the Faith Lutheran Church columbarium.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 www.faithseguin.org. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
