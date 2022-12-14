Kenneth Allen Ortiz
CROOKSTON — Kenneth Allen Ortiz, 57, of Crookston, MN passed away on November 22, 2022, at Sanford West in Fargo, ND.
Ken was born on November 24, 1964, in San Antonio, TX, to Adelaida “Ann” Ortiz. Ken grew up and attended school in Karnes City, TX. He enlisted in the US Army in 1984 and was honorably discharged in 1989.
A prayer service for Kenneth Ortiz will be held at 5:30 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with The Rev. David Baumgartner, presiding. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 p.m. until the service. Inurnment will take place in Texas at a later date. The service will be livestreamed by going to Kenneth’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view.
