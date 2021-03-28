Kenneth Charles
Meissner
WACO — Kenneth Charles Meissner, 80, of Waco, Texas, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Ascension Providence Medical Center in Waco.
Memorial Mass will be recited at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at St. Louis Catholic Church, 2001 N. 25th St., Waco followed by a Celebration of Life reception at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road, in Waco.
Burial will be private.
Kenneth Charles Meissner was born September 5, 1940, in Victoria, Texas, to Ferdinand and Mabel Schoener Meissner. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in Victoria and was a graduate of St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.
On November 28, 1965, he married Gwynn Barry. Kenneth was successful in Insurance Sales and Financial Advising for 50+ years. He was a lifelong learner, enjoyed music, golfing (not always a stickler for the rules), travel, was an excellent athlete and loved coaching little league baseball, football and softball. His biggest joy was watching his grandchildren succeed in golf, baseball and ballet. Kenneth could be found on Friday afternoons “marinating his ice cubes”. He was fun-loving, blessed with a gift for serving his elders and loved to help and teach others. He truly was unselfish and lived life to the fullest. Thanks to his Flowbee, he didn’t pay for a haircut in 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Carolyn Milos; his brother, Bruce; and his brothers-in-law, Richard Milos and Mike Riley.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Gwynn Barry Meissner; his children, Kira Haney and her husband, Todd and Kurt Meissner and his wife, Katie; grandchildren, Tanner Haney and Mitchell, McClure and Amelia Meissner; his brothers and sisters, Margaret Riley, Wayne Meissner and his wife, Carol-Lynne and Gary Meissner and his wife, Nancy; and sister-in-law, Debi Meissner.
In lieu of floral gifts, the family requests memorials in memory of Kenneth be directed to Community Healthcare of Texashttps://www.chot.org/about/donate-to-us/ or to the charity of your choice.
You left this world, but not our hearts.
