Kenneth Clark
VICTORIA — Kenneth Reid Clark, 94, passed away May 8, 2023. He graduated from Yoakum High School in 1947 and received his accounting degree from University of Houston. He was a veteran having served in the US Air Force. He worked as an accountant for many businesses and compiled many tax returns for his clients.
Survivors are his wife of 72 years, Lois Clark; sons, Reid (Doris) Clark and Mark (Debbie) Clark ; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service 10 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with burial at Yoakum Restland Cemetery
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.