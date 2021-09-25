Kenneth Clement Zella
GONZALES — Kenneth Clement Zella, of Gonzales, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the age of 77. Kenneth was born September 30, 1943, in Gonzales to Louis and Anastasia Petras Zella.
Kenneth spent 20 years in the poultry business harvesting eggs. He spent the next 30 years custom baling hay from one end of the county to the other. In what down time he could spare, one of his common spots was a cattle auction. Kenneth hauled cattle to and from sale barns all over. Everyday there was a sale, you would see him driving up ready to take on a full night’s work of hauling. He wasn’t afraid of hard work, and never shied away from it. Kenneth also enjoyed listening to polka music and playing dominos. However, his life was surrounded with agriculture, and he took immense pride in being a rancher.
Kenneth is survived by partner, Linda Brown, former wife, Margaret Zella, daughter, Debbie Remschel and husband Todd, son, Randy Zella, brothers, Carl Zella and wife Delores, and Robert Zella, grandsons, Lance Remschel and wife Corie, Garrett Remschel and wife Tracie, Dillon Zella and Hunter Zella, and great-grandchildren, Olivia, LaciJoe, Brecken, and Cooper Remschel. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Adolph, Melvin, August, Joseph, Raymond and Edwin Zella, sisters, Elsie Spitzenberger, Mildred Roeber and Mary Sofka.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2:00 PM in Hermann Sons Cemetery, with Rev. Kenneth Hyden officiating. Pallbearers include: Lance Remschel, Garrett Remschel, Hunter Zella, Charles Zella, Mike Zella, and Jay McCown. Honorary pallbearer: Dillon Zella.
Friends may leave their condolences to the family and sign the guestbook by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Classic "Do as I say, not as I do" (9)
- Victoria County to declare local state of disaster (5)
- Guest column: Truth telling, one person at a time (4)
- Letter: You are in charge of your healthcare, not the government (4)
- 'I'm in their corner': Victoria criminal justice activist pushes envelope for indigent defendants (2)
- City of Victoria considers creating a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone downtown (2)
- Downtown Victoria serves as community's face to rest of world (2)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (2)
- "#JusticeForJacque": Community calls for change after dog that bit woman's face is euthanized (w/ video) (1)
- Jamie Ray McAdams (1)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 17 (1)
- Glenn Christian (1)
- Motorcycle Cannonball riders to arrive in Victoria Friday (1)
- Letter: Determining whether to rebuild or patch up Stroman campus (1)
- Dietitian Dish: Does an apple a day keep the doctor away? (1)
- E.W. "Mike" Kandis (1)
- Emma Gloria Castillo (1)
- COVID-19 antibody infusion center opens Wednesday (w/video) (1)
- Debbie Villegas Montez (1)
Online Poll
Do you prefer homemade bread?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.