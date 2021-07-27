Kenneth Dale Volkmer
VICTORIA — Kenneth Dale Volkmer went to be with the Lord peacefully on Saturday July 24, 2021 at the age of 86 after a short and courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born in Goliad County to Lawrence and Enola Groll Volkmer. He married Gloria Daniels on July 6, 1957 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
He was a beloved husband, dad, and Papa KD. He taught his family to work hard and shared his values with them. He loved life, was an avid fisherman, loved to hunt, and shared these passions with his family. He was the best storyteller and was able to keep his family and friends abreast of history. In retirement he and Gloria loved to travel with friends, go to casinos, camp, attend their grandchildren’s sporting events, and raised his cattle in Schroeder.
Kenneth worked for the City of Victoria Fire Dept. and retired as Asst. Fire Chief in 1996 after 39 years of service. Known as “KV” to his fire dept. family he had a strong work ethic and was respected by many. In retirement he enjoyed time spent at fire department events.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Gloria. His children, Sheila (Larry) Vesely, Sharon Garner (Michael Henk) and Steven (Rhonda) Volkmer. His Grandchildren, Alicia (Kyle) Lesak, Heath (Lauren) Vesely, Alanah (Tim) Diebel, and Hayden (Tara) Vesely. His great- grandchildren Scott, Ellie, Cullen, Camden and Jackson. His brother Larry Volkmer, his sister-in-law, Rosemary Volkmer and many cousins and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers; David and Glenwood Volkmer.
Visitation will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, Victoria TX from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Steven Volkmer, Larry Vesely, Heath Vesely, Hayden Vesely, Kyle Lesak, and Tim Diebel.
Honorary Pallbearers will be current and retired members of the Victoria Fire Dept., The “42” Domino Club, Benny Pantel and Delmar Jaschke.
Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E Locust Ave. Victoria, TX 77901, or the Schroeder Volunteer Fire Dept. 13012 FM 622, Victoria TX 77905.
Thoughts and memories may be shared on-line at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
