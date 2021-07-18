Kenneth Daryl Bucek
VICTORIA — Kenneth Daryl Bucek, Age 69, passed away on July 10th, 2021. He was born in Bay City, Texas on March 27th, 1952, to Ella Saha Bucek and Leonard Bucek. Kenneth was the eldest of three sons. He loved his family, and was most proud of his children, Michael and Lara. He retired from the mining industry, and travelled and lived throughout the United States. Kenneth enjoyed golfing and fishing with his many friends and brothers. He was a devoted father, he never missed his children’s soccer games.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cynthia Bucek, son Michael Bucek and fiancee Robin, daughter Lara Bucek, brother Gary Bucek, and numerous extended family. Cindy, Michael, and Lara ask that you respect Ken’s special request, please no one show up to the funeral in a suit and tie!
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 1-2 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a memorial service to begin at 2 pm with Pastor Larry Green officiating.
Memorials may be made to Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center, 135 Progress Drive, Victoria, TX 77905.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
